BP partially evacuates N.Sea Valhall field, production continues

OSLO Dec 31 BP's Valhall platform in the North Sea was being partially evacuated by helicopter on Thursday after a barge broke its anchor and was drifting towards the installation following a storm, a company spokesman told Norway's NRK Radio.

Production continued at the oilfield, the spokesman said. The Valhall field is operated by BP and is co-owned by Hess . (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Susan Fenton)