BP violated contract when it blended Texas crude -Monroe Energy

NEW YORK, June 12 BP PLC violated its
supply contract when it sold oil to refiner Monroe Energy that
was a blend of lower-valued Texas crude with premium varieties,
Monroe alleged in a federal court filing last week.
Monroe Energy, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines that
owns a 185,000 barrel-per-day refinery outside of Philadelphia,
said the blending of lower quality crudes is prohibited under
the supply contract. The company asked a U.S. District Court
judge in New York on June 7 to dismiss BP's April lawsuit
alleging Monroe wrongfully severed the deal.
The motion for dismissal has not been previously reported.
BP was allowed to blend Eagle Ford crudes from different
wells under its contract but only if each blend met specific API
gravity and vapor pressure requirements. Blending lower-grade
crude is an industry tactic used to boost returns on less
desirable oil, said Monroe, which filed a motion to have the
suit dismissed.
BP said in its initial complaint that it blended batches of
crude out of Texas's Eagle Ford shale play prior to delivery.
The company said the two parties specifically discussed such
blending before a three-year deal was signed in 2014. Monroe
unilaterally ended the deal in June 2016.
"Monroe Energy has breached the contract for delivered crude
product in an apparent attempt to avoid paying the agreed-upon
price for the crude BP supplies," BP said in a written statement
on Monday, adding that Monroe had accepted the product without
complaint.
Monroe declined comment on Monday.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)