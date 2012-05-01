Alabama urges no delay in BP oil spill trial

* BP seeking to delay trial for too long -- Alabama
* BP seeks OK of accord with private claimants before trial
May 1 A trial to assign blame and damages among
BP Plc and others over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill
should not be delayed until after a hearing over a $7.8 billion
settlement of private party claims, the state of Alabama said on
T ues day.
BP has asked U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans
to delay any trial over the spill until after he holds a Nov. 8
fairness hearing over the settlement of more than 125,000
economic, property and medical claims.
A trial on those claims, as well as on claims by the federal
government and Gulf Coast states, was originally scheduled for
Feb. 27 before being put on indefinite hold.
But in a Tuesday court filing, Alabama Attorney General
Luther Strange, who coordinates state interests with his
Louisiana colleague James "Buddy" Caldwell, said BP's requested
delay is unfair to Gulf Coast residents, and could cause any
trial to be pushed back as late as 2015.
"BP's motion sets the groundwork to avoid a trial versus the
governments for years to come," Strange said. "The governments
deserve our day in court."
Strange proposed a trial date of July 16. He proposed an
alternative trial date of Nov. 26 should Barbier grant BP's
request for a delay.
A $7.8 billion accord by BP with private plaintiffs would be
one of the largest class-action settlements in U.S. history.
There is no cap, and the ultimate payout may be higher or lower.
The April 20, 2010 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon
drilling rig killed 11 workers and triggered the largest U.S.
offshore oil spill from BP's ruptured Macondo well.
About 4.1 million barrels of oil were spilled and not
cleaned up, the U.S. government has estimated. BP still faces
claims from the U.S. government; Gulf states; and drilling
partners Transocean Ltd, which owned the rig, and
Halliburton Co, which provided cementing services.
Barbier has said he plans to meet privately with the parties
on May 3 to discuss scheduling and other matters.
Earlier Tuesday, BP reported lower-than-expected quarterly
profit, in part because of spill-related costs.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.