UPDATE 1-BP says crews brought leaking Alaskan well under control

HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on
Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a
company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
The leak was discovered on Friday and a team from BP, the
Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency and local government was brought
in to coordinate efforts. The team halted the well leaks
overnight, BP said in a statement on Monday.
The volume of the leak was not disclosed.
A BP spokesman said details of what caused the loss of
control were not available. The oil producer had retained
Halliburton Co's well control specialists to kill the
well, the spokesman said.
ADEC earlier said in a statement that well pipe had
temporarily "jacked up" or risen vertically about 3 feet to 4
feet, causing a pressure gauge to break off.
BP has dealt with several spills and leaks in Alaska in the
past. In 2006, a corroded pipeline released nearly 5,000 barrels
of crude oil, the largest oil spill in the North Slope at the
time. Another spill occurred in 2009 that saw just over 1,000
barrels leak.
In 2010, a BP-operated drilling rig called Deepwater Horizon
exploded, killing 11 people and spilling nearly 5 million
barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, making it the largest
oil spill in U.S. federal waters. BP eventually agreed to pay
$18.7 billion to settle all federal and state claims related to
the spill.
