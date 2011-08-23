UPDATE 3-BP fund has paid out $5 bln to Gulf spill victims

* Fund has paid 204,434 spill victims -fund administrator
NEW YORK, Aug 23 BP Plc (BP.L) has paid out
more than $5 billion to 204,434 victims of last year's massive
Gulf of Mexico oil spill, fund administrator Kenneth Feinberg
said on Tuesday.
The payouts amount to roughly 25 percent of the $20 billion
fund, known as the Gulf Coast Claims Facility, which was set up
a year ago following the April 2010 spill.
So far, 947,892 claims have been filed from all 50 U.S.
states and residents of 36 countries. Nearly all of the
successful claimants come from four states: Florida, Louisiana,
Alabama and Mississippi.
"I point with pride to the progress we've made in the past
year," Feinberg said via telephone in a news conference on
Tuesday. "We are doing exactly what the (Obama) administration
and BP intended when the fund was set up."
In addition to the $5 billion paid to claimants, the fund
has spent another $1.7 billion on cleanup efforts, government
claims and other expenses, Feinberg said.
CRITICISM
While the fund touts its work, Feinberg and BP face
persistent criticism from individuals, several state attorneys
general and community groups who believe payouts are being made
too slowly and that some spill victims with valid claims are
being turned away.
Critics also contend that the fund is pressuring claimants
to accept small amounts now, in exchange for their agreement
not to sue BP and its partners later for more.
Feinberg acknowledged problems on Tuesday. "The program is
not perfect, but we have made improvements and will continue to
fine-tune it going forward," he said.
Lawyers handling litigation for hundreds of individuals and
businesses in the federal court in New Orleans say victims
might be better-served by suing BP and its partners.
In a July 25 court filing, they asked presiding U.S.
District Judge Carl Barbier to appoint a special master to
oversee the BP fund's activities, saying the claims process
violates the federal Oil Pollution Act.
In July, Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood sued
Feinberg to force the release of documents filed by claimants
in that state. Hood said he wants to ensure that claimants are
being compensated fairly. [ID:nN1E76B1YR] Private parties have
filed several other lawsuits against Feinberg and the fund.
FEINBERG DEFENDS FUND
BP and Feinberg say the Gulf Coast Claims Facility's
activities comply with the law. In an Aug. 18 court filing,
Feinberg said federal courts have no power to oversee the
claims process, and that a special master would cause
"confusion and delay."
"Any reasonable, objective person genuinely interested in
the welfare of those damaged by the spill would acknowledge and
commend the extraordinary scope and speed of (the fund's)
accomplishments," Feinberg said.
Anthony Buzbee, a Houston-based lawyer not among those
calling for a special master, says he has settled 18 of 19
personal injury claims filed with the fund, for an average of
$5 million each. He says he has also settled several hotel
claims for more than $5 million each, and has 12,000 other
pending claims for clients, including shrimpers, oystermen and
property owners.
Barbier has set a February 2012 trial date for those
pursuing lawsuits against BP and other defendants. This date
also covers a lawsuit against BP by the U.S. Department of
Justice alleging civil violations for environmental damage.
