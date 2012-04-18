BP, private plaintiffs settle over Gulf oil spill

April 18 BP Plc on Wednesday said it has
reached definitive agreements with well over 100,000 private
plaintiffs to resolve claims for economic, property and medical
damages resulting from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
The London-based oil company said it still believes the cost
of the settlement will be $7.8 billion, to be paid from a $20
billion trust it had previously set aside.
This coming Friday is the two-year anniversary of the
explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, which killed 11
workers and triggered the largest U.S. offshore oil spill, after
BP's Macondo well ruptured.
"BP made a commitment to help economic and environmental
restoration efforts in the Gulf Coast," Chief Executive Bob
Dudley said in a statement. "This settlement provides the
framework for us to continue delivering on that promise,
offering those affected full and fair compensation, without
waiting for the outcome of a lengthy trial process."