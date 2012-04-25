UPDATE 1-Judge may give initial OK to BP settlement

| NEW ORLEANS, April 25
NEW ORLEANS, April 25 A federal judge on
Wednesday said he may grant preliminary approval to billions of
dollars in civil claim settlements stemming BP Plc's 2010
Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
"Frankly, I'm leaning in favor", said U.S. District Judge
Carl Barbier, referring to his granting preliminary approval to
BP's agreement to pay $7.8 billion to resolve economic, property
and medical claims so more than 100,000 individuals and
businesses can decide whether to opt out.
The comment came during a hearing in New Orleans.
The vast civil litigation stems from a blowout of BP's
deepwater Macondo well two years ago that caused deadly fires
and explosions aboard the Deepwater Horizon rig and killed 11
men.
The resulting offshore oil spill was the largest in U.S.
history, with more than 4 million barrels of oil spilling into
the basin before BP capped the well in mid-July 2010.
Barbier said on Wednesday he would issue a written order on
preliminary approval in several days, but November will be the
earliest he will consider final approval.
BP still faces tens of billions of dollars of potential
claims from the U.S. government, states along the Gulf Coast,
and drilling partners Transocean, which owned the rig,
and Halliburton, which provided well cementing services.
Rick Godfrey, one of BP's attorneys, said that initial
approval is needed to allow the company to send notices to those
who stand to be compensated and keep that process going.
"The only question before the court is whether the
settlement is reasonably fair and adequate to justify sending
out notices," Godfrey said.