Part of BP investor case over Gulf spill dismissed

* Claims of ordinary shareholders dismissed
* Some claims of ADS investors dismissed
* Feb. 27 trial expected
Feb 13 BP Plc on Monday won the dismissal
of part of a U.S. shareholder lawsuit seeking damages related to
the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston dismissed
claims by purchasers of ordinary shares, as well as claims by
purchasers of American depositary shares against several BP
officials, including current Chief Executive Robert Dudley.
The judge also refused to dismiss claims by the ADS
investors against the London-based company and former Chief
Executive Anthony Hayward, saying the investors had adequately
pleaded violations of U.S. securities law.