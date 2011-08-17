版本:
Marshall Islands report blames behavior for BP spill

 HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, Aug 17 Failure to react to
repeated signs of problems with BP Plc's (BP.L)(BP.N) Macondo
oil well in the Gulf of Mexico and bypassing basic well control
standards caused last year's deadly blowout, the flag state for
the drilling rig that exploded and sank said on Wednesday.
 The Marshall Islands, where Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX
registered the doomed Deepwater Horizon rig, also said in a
report on its investigation that failure to follow well
abandonment plans approved by U.S. regulators played a part.
 The rupture and explosion killed 11 workers and spewed more
than 4 million barrels of crude into the Gulf in the worst-ever
U.S. offshore oil spill.
 The report did not specifically blame any of the companies
involved, from well owner BP and driller Transocean to blowout
preventer maker Cameron International Corp CAM.N and
well-sealing cement maker Halliburton (HAL.N).
 By sharp contrast, the Coast Guard and U.S. Bureau of Ocean
Energy Management in April released a draft report citing
serious safety lapses by Transocean in the lead-up to the
accident. [ID:nN24172462]
 Transocean has strongly disputed those conclusions.
 Bill Gallagher, the Marshall Islands' senior deputy
commissioner of maritime affairs, told Reuters in an interview
that his agency's report was meant to "put forth some
observations to the International Maritime Organization" to
suggest possible changes to enhance rig safety.
 "We're not going into gross negligence" or other legal
issues, he said.
 The report recommended better communication between flag
states and coastal states -- those that register rigs and
regulators that oversee offshore operations -- to ensure both
know of conditions that could affect rig and worker safety.
 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Ayesha Rascoe in
Washington; Editing by Dale Hudson)

