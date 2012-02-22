BP, Anadarko, Transocean may face US spill claims

* US raised Clean Water Act, Oil Pollution Act claims
* Trial scheduled to begin Feb. 27
Feb 22 A U.S. judge said BP Plc and
Anadarko Petroleum Corp are liable and Transocean Ltd
may be liable for civil damages under federal
environmental laws over oil spilled following the 2010 explosion
of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans said
Transocean may be liable under the Clean Water Act as an
"operator" or "person in charge" of the Macondo well that blew
out, and also liable under the Oil Pollution Act for removal
costs.
He said BP and Anadarko, which owned a respective 65 percent
and 25 percent of the well, are liable under the Clean Water Act
for oil discharged beneath the water surface, and under the Oil
Pollution Act for removal costs and damages.
The government can seek fines per barrel spilled as high as
$1,100, and as much as $4,300 if gross negligence or willful
misconduct is found.
Barbier is scheduled on Feb. 27 to oversee a trial to assign
blame for the April 20, 2010, rig explosion and subsequent oil
spill. Eleven people died, and the disaster is the largest
offshore oil spill in U.S. history.