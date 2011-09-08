版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 8日 星期四 23:02 BJT

BP declares force majeure on Mississippi gas plant

NEW YORK, Sept 8 BP (BP.N) (BP.L) declared force majeure on the Pascagoula natural gas processing plant in Mississippi after it sustained damage from Tropical Storm Lee, the company said late Wednesday. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso)

