BP may ship Bakken crude to Washington St. refinery via rail

METALS-Supply concerns keep London copper near $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
HOUSTON, July 27 BP Plc may build a railroad loading system at its Pacific Northwest refinery to ship cheap Bakken crude oil from North Dakota and Montana in place of some Alaskan North Slope crude currently processed there, a company spokesman said.
"Yes, we are considering a rail project at Cherry Point," spokesman Michael Abendhoff said, referring to the 225,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Cherry Point, Washington.
He said the project would allow BP to bring in Bakken crude and export diesel, liquid petroleum gas and calcined coke.
"If we decide to move forward, we would begin the permitting process sometime in August," Abendhoff said.
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT:INDIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder of the Hiranandani Group, joins us at 9:30 am to discuss on a variety of topics including the future of high-end luxury houses
* clarifies on news article titled “Alibaba owner invests in Globe unit” in the philippine star