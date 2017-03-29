BP sees trading benefits from oil boom in the Americas

* U.S. shale, Canadian sands, Brazilian offshore lift output
* BP wants to expand trading desk as trade flows rise
* BP's trading to seek more long-term deals on third-party
oil
By Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, March 29 Oil major BP expects its
trading operations to benefit from growing global crude trade on
the back of abundant U.S., Canadian and Brazilian production and
rising energy demand in Asia, a top BP executive said.
Tufan Erginbilgic, the head of BP's downstream division that
includes one of the world's most powerful trading desks, told
Reuters he wanted to expand BP's trading activities using
long-term deals on third-party oil and products.
U.S. shale oil production using fracking technology has
turned the world's largest oil consumer into an exporter of
crude and products, while Canada is developing its vast oil
sands deposits and Brazil is developing huge offshore fields.
"There will be more flows in the world because where crude
production will increase is the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and
refining will increase in Asia and the Middle East," Erginbilgic
told Reuters in an interview.
"We are not shy of optimising the opportunities in any of
our businesses," he said when asked if BP planned to expand its
trading operations as flows increased.
BP, which employs about 1,800 people in oil trading, trades
over 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil and refined
products, and is only exceeded by rival Royal Dutch/Shell and
trading house Vitol.
The trading unit does not normally disclose results
separately from the downstream business, which includes refining
and petrochemical production. But industry experts estimate
trading profits can be more than $1 billion in a good year.
But, in an unusual move, BP said its oil trading had a loss
in the fourth quarter of 2016 partly due to a $70 million
lawsuit claim related to a cargo for a Moroccan refinery. It
coincided with an oil price rally after OPEC announced plans to
cut output.
"Our supply and trading is more about physical barrels than
people realise," said Erginbilgic, referring to a common market
perception that BP trades heavily on paper positions.
He also said BP wanted to expand its long-term deals to
trade on crude and products from third-parties. "We like our
(BP) flows, but we are not limited by them," he said.
The world is becoming saturated with barrels of light crude
from U.S. shale producers, while cuts by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries are reducing flows of the heavier
grades that OPEC states mostly produce.
This benefits Atlantic basin refineries that are less
sophisticated than modern Asian and Middle Eastern plants, which
can deal with heavy and more complex grades of crude, said
Erginbilgic. This should boost prices of heavier fuel oil.
"At some point, fuel oil will have to strengthen in this
equation because people will need fuel oil to fill the cokers,"
he said, referring to units that deal with heavier residual
crudes in the refining process.
But he said fuel oil gains were unlikely to hold for long
due to new marine fuel regulations requiring the use of fuel
with a lower sulphur content than fuel oil and encouraging usage
of middle distillates from 2020. Middle distillates are lighter.
"Distillates will strengthen in the process at least early
on," said Erginbilgic, adding that new refineries being built in
Asia and the Middle East would help meet new marine fuel demand.
He said global demand for distillates was poised to grow
faster than gasoline.
"Given the complexity of our refineries we are well
positioned," said Erginbilgic, adding that 47 percent of output
from BP's plants was distillates while less than 3 percent was
high sulphur fuel oil.
BP has said it does not plan to build new refineries but
will modernise existing ones.
Erginbilgic, who has run BP's downstream division since
2014, said he was ensuring that the trading business worked more
closely with refining to generate profits.
"We brought together supply and trading and refining, they
make decisions in the regions together. That allows you to
optimise the pie," he said.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair)