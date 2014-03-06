BP says U.S., Asia regulators ask for details after EU price probe

| LONDON, March 6
United States and Asia have asked it for information after the
European Commission's started an investigation last year into
suspected manipulation of oil prices.
London-based BP, Europe's second-largest oil company, made
the disclosure in its annual report released on Thursday.
Last May, European authorities raided offices of BP, and
Royal Dutch Shell and Statoil in an
investigation of suspected price manipulation.
"Related inquiries and requests for information have also
been received from U.S. and other regulators following the
European Commission's actions," BP said in its 2013 annual
report, published on its website.
BP said it was producing documents to the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission following an FTC request made in June 2013, and that
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in January 2014
had asked the company for price-reporting documents.
In addition, BP said the Japanese Fair Trade Commission made
an initial request for information last June, and in December
2013, the Korea Fair Trade Commission started an investigation
and a first information request was expected to be issued.
Last May, the European Commission said it was investigating
major oil companies over suspected anti-competitive agreements
related to submission of prices to leading oil pricing agency
Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill Group.
BP said in the annual report there was no deadline for the
completion of the EU inquiry. When the European action was
launched, BP as well as Platts, Shell and Statoil said they were
cooperating with the probe.
