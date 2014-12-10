BP to spend $1 bln on restructuring

LONDON Dec 10 Oil major BP said on
Wednesday it would spend $1 billion on group-wide restructuring
in the coming year as it laid out its long-term plans for its
upstream oil and gas business.
The British company said as part of its programme to
simplify across its upstream and downstream activities and
corporate functions, it expected to incur the charges over the
next five quarters, including the current quarter.
In light of the current outlook for oil prices, BP said it
would also review its capital expenditure plans for 2015.
The group said in a statement it had a strong balance sheet,
with historically low gearing of 15 percent at the end of the
third quarter of 2014, which provided time and flexibility to
adjust to changes in the environment, including the oil price.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)