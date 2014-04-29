版本:
BP Q1 profit slightly ahead of forecasts, raises dividend

LONDON, April 29 British oil firm BP posted quarterly profit slightly above forecasts and upped its dividend for the second time in six months, in line with a pledge made earlier this year to focus on returning more cash to shareholders.

The company on Tuesday posted underlying replacement cost profit of $3.2 billion, down from $4.2 billion in the same period a year ago, but slightly ahead of a consensus forecast of $3.1 billion.

BP also said it would raise its quarterly dividend to 9.75 cents per share, 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
