BP Q1 profit slightly ahead of forecasts, raises dividend

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 29 British oil firm BP posted quarterly profit slightly above forecasts and upped its dividend for the second time in six months, in line with a pledge made earlier this year to focus on returning more cash to shareholders.
The company on Tuesday posted underlying replacement cost profit of $3.2 billion, down from $4.2 billion in the same period a year ago, but slightly ahead of a consensus forecast of $3.1 billion.
BP also said it would raise its quarterly dividend to 9.75 cents per share, 8.3 percent higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.
