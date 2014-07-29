BP second-quarter profit rises 34 pct

Diamond Offshore posts 73 pct fall in profit
May 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a 73 percent fall in quarterly profit as it got fewer contracts for it rigs.
July 29 BP Plc reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it would pay a dividend of 9.75 cents a share for the quarter ended June 30.
Underlying replacement cost profit increased to $3.6 billion for the second quarter from $2.7 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* First cobalt to acquire 70% interest in 190 square kilometres in the DR congo