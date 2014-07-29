版本:
BP second-quarter profit rises 34 pct

July 29 BP Plc reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it would pay a dividend of 9.75 cents a share for the quarter ended June 30.

Underlying replacement cost profit increased to $3.6 billion for the second quarter from $2.7 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
