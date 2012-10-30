UPDATE 2-BP hikes dividend, looks beyond 2014

* Dividend up 12.5 pct, second post-spill hike
* Dudley calls Rosneft "a great company"
* Company to take more upstream direction after 2014
* Refining margin capture takes analysts by surprise
* BP shares up 3.7 percent as company kicks off big oil Q3
season
By Andrew Callus and Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 30 British oil company BP Plc
raised its dividend on Tuesday and signaled a more
upstream-focused future beyond 2014 along with stronger than
expected quarterly profits.
Chief Executive Bob Dudley also outlined the British group's
preparedness for a court battle with U.S. authorities over its
2010 U.S. Gulf oil spill, and declared the new Russian strategy
it announced last week a "truly distinctive position in one of
the world's largest and most important oil and gas provinces."
Third quarter underlying replacement cost profit fell to
$5.2 billion from $5.5 billion a year ago. A shrinking business,
lower production and lower crude prices took their toll, but the
effect was partly offset by a co-incidence of strong refining
margins and the company's highest availability of refinery
capacity in years.
The result was ahead of analysts' expectations of around
$4.1 billion, mainly because of the refining result, and up from
$3.7 billion in the second quarter.
BP jacked up its dividend by 12.5 percent to 9 cents a
share, its second dividend increase since the spill interrupted
payouts.
"They're very strong numbers. They've successfully captured
in Q3 refining margins, certainly within the U.S. so that's the
reason for the strength within the Q3 earnings," said Bernstein
analyst Oswald Clint.
BP has fallen to a distant fourth in the top tier of oil and
gas companies after the Macondo well disaster, and amid
uncertainty over the future of its Russian operations.
The company had shed vast chunks of its business since the
spill that killed 11 people and triggered the United States'
worst ever offshore environmental disaster in a bid to raise
enough cash to pay compensation.
It is in talks with the Department of Justice and other
U.S. agencies regarding a final settlement, but despite reports
during this year that an out-of-court deal was close, no such
agreement has materialised.
"Whilst it (BP) is ready to settle on reasonable terms, a
number of unresolved issues remain and there is significant
uncertainty as to whether an agreement will ultimately be
reached." BP said in its results statement.
"BP has repeatedly said that it is willing to settle on
reasonable terms but otherwise continues to prepare vigorously
for the start of trial."
BP said trial is now scheduled for late February 2013.
RUSSIA PLAY
BP last week embarked on a plan to re-arrange its assets in
Russia, agreeing to sell its half of the profitable but mature
and troublesome TNK-BP business for $12.4 billion in
cash plus a 19.75 percent stake in state-controlled Russian
group Rosneft.
The aim is to realise a return from a business that has paid
no dividends back to BP this year due to disputes with its
co-owners, AAR, and to establish a relationship with Rosneft,
which is at the centre of a much more government-controlled
approach to resource development in Russia than was the case
when BP bought into TNK-BP in the 1990s.
POST-2014
Beyond that, Dudley also sketched BP's plans beyond 2014 for
the first time, predicting a more upstream focused and more
oil-centric oil and gas group in future.
"BP expects to generate future growth through increased
investment in new upstream projects in higher-margin areas and
through new access and exploration," he said.
"BP's business portfolio is expected to become more tightly
focused around its strong existing positions and its key
operating strengths."
Ironically, TNK-BP, like the refining operations it is busy
shedding as part of its divestment programme, also underpinned
BP's performance beating result, according to some analysts,
many of whom remain sceptical that BP can catch up with its
rivals in the industry.
"The sale of TNK-BP to Rosneft, while the removing the
headache of being in partnership with AAR, still leaves BP as a
large minority in company heavily influenced by the Russian
state and Macondo settlement with the US DoJ appears no closer,"
said Richard Griffiths of Oriel Securities in a research note
maintaining his Hold recommendation.
Bigger rivals Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch/Shell
and Chevron are due to report their results
later this week.
BP shares were up 3.7 percent at 440.8 pence in morning
trade. The stock is still down 33 percent from levels before the
2010 oil spill, while Europe's STOXX oil and gas index
is down 4 percent over the same period.