UPDATE 3-BP profits slump after huge oil spill charge

* BP takes $10.8 bln hit after $18.7 bln Macondo settlement
* Oil prices to remain soft in short and medium term - CFO
* 2015 capex to fall below $20 billion
By Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, July 28 BP's second-quarter
profit slumped by nearly two thirds from last year as it
grappled with lower oil prices, a write off in Libya and a $10.8
billion charge for the 2010 crude spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
Expecting a prolonged period of lower crude prices, the
British oil and gas company also cut its capital spending plans
for this year for a second time to below $20 billion from $22.9
billion last year. Norwegian rival Statoil announced
more spending cuts too.
BP's Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said he expected
oil prices, which fell on Tuesday to their lowest since
February below $53 a barrel, to remain soft in the medium term
because of a supply glut worldwide.
BP reached an $18.7 billion agreement with the U.S.
government and five states earlier this month to resolve most
claims from the oil spill five years ago, the largest corporate
settlement in U.S. history.
While BP had been expected to take a $10 billion hit at some
point, it also agreed to pay up to $1 billion to resolve claims
from some local government bodies, taking cumulative pretax
charges for the Macondo rig explosion and spill that killed 11
workers to a massive $55 billion.
Profits were also hit by a $600 million exploration write
off in Libya because of security issues. Overall, BP's
underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of
net income, came in at $1.3 billion, below analysts expectations
of $1.64 billion and down from $3.6 billion a year earlier.
Still, BP shares rose 1.7 percent in London by 1248 GMT
slightly outperforming a 1.3 percent gain for the European oil
and gas sector index.
"Cost cutting is being delivered and capex is coming in
lower than previous guidance which are positives, together with
the fact that Macondo is now behind us," said analysts at
Bernstein, who have a "market perform" rating on the stock.
REFINING BOOST
With oil prices languishing at less than half their 2014
peak, cost savings remain key for oil companies to weather the
storm.
BP has already cut about 5,000 jobs cut this year from a
total of 80,000 employees at the end of 2014 and said costs
linked to restructuring would now be $1.5 billion, up from $1
billion announced in December.
BP also kept investors happy by maintaining its dividend
payment of 10 cents per ordinary share.
In a repeat of first-quarter trends, BP's downstream
refining and trading division performed strongly while falling
crude prices hurt its production business.
Downstream made $1.63 billion in replacement cost profit for
BP, up 75 percent from $933 million a year earlier though below
an exceptionally strong $2.08 billion in the first quarter. Oil
prices averaged $60 a barrel in the second quarter, up about $5
a barrel from the first but down from $110 a year earlier.
For the third quarter, BP said it expected "reduced refining
margins and lower levels of turnaround activity".
BP's global refining margin benchmark rose in the second
quarter to $19.4 a barrel from $15.55 a year earlier and from
$15.3 in the first quarter.
As a rule of thumb, every $1 change in refining margins
equates to about $500 million in BP's pretax replacement cost
operating profit, according to the company.
BP's net cash flow recovered significantly to $6.3 billion
from $1.9 billion in the first quarter. The company is targeting
another $2.6 billion in asset sales this year to reach its 2015
goal of $10 billion.
