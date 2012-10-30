CORRECTED-Strong refining helps lift BP Q3; beats forecasts

(Corrects first paragraph to show comparison was figure from
second quarter, not a year ago. Year-ago figure in third
paragraph)
LONDON Oct 30 Unusually strong refining margins
helped lift third quarter profits for international oil company
BP Plc in the third quarter to $5.2 billion, up from $3.7
billion in the second quarter and well ahead of expectations.
The company's downstream division - outside oil and gas
production where production was little changed - delivered a
record profit due to the high margins caused by tight fuel
supplies in U.S. and European markets.
The result compared with $5.5 billion a year earlier.
