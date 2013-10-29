版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 15:15 BJT

BP beats forecasts, hikes dividend as big oil Q3 kicks off

LONDON Oct 29 BP Plc kicked off the third quarter results season for the world's top five investor-owned oil companies with a forecast beating result and a dividend hike on Tuesday, delivering earnings for the quarter of $3.7 billion compared with a consensus forecast of $3.17 billion.

