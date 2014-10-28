US regulator tells BP it has closed energy price-fixing probe

LONDON Oct 28 BP said on Tuesday it was told by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) it was closing its investigation into anticompetitive practices in oil price reporting and assessment.

European Commission officials in May 2013 raided the offices of oil majors BP, Shell and Statoil as part of a probe into suspected manipulation of oil and biofuel prices.

BP said that "related inquiries and requests for information have also been received from US and other regulators following the European Commission's actions, including from the Japanese Fair Trade Commission, the Korean Fair Trade Commission, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the CFTC."

"On 1 October 2014, BP was informed by the FTC that it was closing its investigation. The other investigations remain open and there is no deadline for the completion of the inquiries," BP said in its third-quarter earnings results. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)