BP terminates Gulf of Mexico rig contracts as low oil prices bite

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
LONDON, March 31 BP terminated contracts for two deepwater oil drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as the British oil company slashes its exploration budget due to fallen oil prices.
Offshore drilling company Ensco said it had received notice to terminate BP-operated rig DS-4 in the Gulf of Mexico. Rival Seadrill Partners announced this week that BP had also cancelled a contract for the West Sirius field in the same region.
BP confirmed the termination of both contracts, saying the rigs were "surplus to requirements following BP's adjustment of capital expenditures in response to the new, lower oil price environment.
"BP remains the largest investor and leaseholder in the U.S. offshore and we will continue to realise further measures to underpin our long term future there, as appropriate," a spokesman said.
In February, BP said it would cut capex to $20 billion in 2015 from $22.9 billion in 2014.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.