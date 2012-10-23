版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 18:35 BJT

No anti-trust concerns over TNK-BP deal - Russia govt

MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's government has no objections to Rosneft's deal to buy TNK-BP on anti-trust grounds, Interfax reported the country's economy Minister Andrei Belousov saying on Tuesday.

Rosneft on Monday tightened its grip on Russia's oil industry with a $55 billion deal to buy TNK-BP that also makes Britain's BP a one-fifth shareholder in the state-controlled company.

