2012年 10月 23日

Rosneft to sustain divs at 25 pct of net after TNK-BP deal

MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's Rosneft, which has announced a $55 billion deal to buy BP and its partners out of rival producer TNK-BP, said Rosneft would sustain dividend payouts at 25 percent of net profits after consolidation.

"The increase in debt levels is in no way connected to dividend payments," chief executive Igor Sechin told a conference call on Tuesday.

