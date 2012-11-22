UPDATE 1-BP, Rosneft formalise terms for tie-up

By Andrew Callus
LONDON Nov 22 Oil companies BP and
Rosneft came closer to sealing their tie-up deal on
Thursday, winning Russian government approval for a key part of
it and signing a sale and purchase agreement for scrutiny by
regulators around the world.
The deal, announced in October, involves BP selling its 50
percent interest in Russia's third largest oil firm TNK-BP
to Rosneft. In exchange, BP gets $12.3 billion of cash
and an 18.5 percent stake in an enlarged state-backed Rosneft
which exerts increasing control over production in the world's
biggest producing country.
The SPA signing was made possible by Russian government
approval for the sale of part of that stake - a 5.66 percent
holding that sat with state holding company Rosneftegaz, BP
said.
The pair still expect to complete the deal in the first half
of 2013, BP said.
News of government approval and the signing of the SPA came
hard on the heels of Rosneft board approval earlier on Thursday.
It brings closer the creation of a Russian energy national
champion increasing the state's returning grip on an industry it
largely privatised in the 1990s, while extricating BP from a
thorny relationship with its former partners in TNK-BP, AAR.
Regulatory approvals are likely to be required in Russia,
Ukraine and the European Union and may also be needed in the
countries where TNK-BP does business such as Vietnam, Venezuela
and Brazil, but these are seen by analysts as a formality
compared with the Russian government approval and the end of
hostilities between AAR and BP.
For BP, the SPA signing comes just days after it took a step
towards finalising its multi-billion dollar liabilities over the
2010 U.S. Gulf Oil spill, agreeing to settle all criminal
liabilities for a payment of $4.5 billion. Its civil trial goes
to court in February.