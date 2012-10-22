Putin blesses full takeover of TNK-BP by Rosneft

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Oct 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blessed a full takeover by state oil major Rosneft of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP , calling it a good deal at a good price.
Putin was speaking at a meeting with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who said Rosneft had agreed to buy 100 percent of TNK-BP from its shareholders, British oil major BP and the AAR consortium representing four Soviet-born tycoons.
In a statement, Rosneft said it would pay $28 billion for AAR's one-half stake in TNK-BP, which Sechin said would be comparable in value to the cash and stock deal buyout of BP's stake.
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.