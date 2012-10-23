UPDATE 2-Russia regulator says BP deal may be Rosneft's last

* Immediate cost savings seen on new upstream projects
* Rosneft to ship oil to China from TNK-BP operated field
* Antitrust head says no more major Rosneft deals likely
* Rosneft to sustain dividend payouts at 25 percent
* TNK-BP Holding's stock sinks on minority fears
By Melissa Akin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, Oct 23 Russia's anti-monopoly regulator
warned state-controlled oil producer Rosneft on
Tuesday that the $55 billion deal to buy rival producer TNK-BP
would probably be its last big acquisition.
The deal, agreed on Monday with sellers BP Plc and
its partners in Russia, the world's top producer, would create a
combined group delivering over a third of the country's daily
10.4 million barrels of crude output, and could prove the
high-water mark for Rosneft's rapid growth at home.
Antitrust head Igor Artmeyev told Interfax news agency that
the group would fall in the permissible range of 35-50 percent
of market share, but future deals would face close scrutiny.
"If they are buying two bathrooms and a filling station,
that's one matter. If they're talking about some major deal,
then I think no," he said.
Interfax also quoted Economy Minister Andrei Belousov as
saying the deal raised no antimonopoly concerns.
Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said earlier that the
acquisition of TNK-BP from BP and its four Soviet-born
billionaire partners would help the Russian economy through
$3-$5 billion in synergies, largely on projects in new provinces
in Russia's north and east.
President Vladimir Putin called it a good deal at a good
price, and shares in Rosneft extended gains by 0.6 percent on
Tuesday, having gained 3 percent on Monday.
It bolsters state control of the oil industry, privatised in
controversial selloffs after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The reversal of that process, which enriched a handful of
private individuals typically referred to as oligarchs, began
with the bankruptcy auction that secured Rosneft the assets of
former No. 1 producer YUKOS.
Sechin previously served in the Russian cabinet when Putin
was prime minister, and some analysts expected him to go on a
buying spree that could include No. 4 producer Surgutneftegaz
and Soviet era foreign projects operator Zarubezhneft.
Surgutneftegaz in particular has been a topic of takeover
speculation because of a cash pile estimated by analysts in the
tens of billions of dollars.
Artmeyev's comments suggest that might now be out of reach.
The TNK-BP takeover is subject to government approvals,
which are expected in the first half of next year. BP has a 90
day exclusive negotiation period to hammer out the rest of the
buyout terms.
Among the details which have yet to be announced is
treatment of minorities in TNK-BP's listed unit, TNK-BP Holding
, which has a free float of about 5 percent.
Its shares fell more than 11 percent after Sechin told a
conference call that buying out minority shareholders had not
formed part of the deal talks.
"This question has not been discussed," Sechin said. "We
have not taken on any obligations ... Nobody proposed this to
us."
CREDIT WATCH
The up-front cash cost of the TNK-BP takeover to Rosneft
will be about $45 billion if Rosneft confirms it will pay BP's
partners in cash for their half of TNK-BP.
BP will get $17 billion in cash for its half, plus 12.84
percent of Rosneft in stock. It will then use a portion of the
cash proceeds to bring its stake in Rosneft up to 19.75 percent
under the terms of the deal.
The Russian state oil company has secured $15 billion in
financing from Western banks for the deal but is likely to
borrow more. Ratings agencies have put Rosneft on credit watch
pending the final financing arrangements for the deal.
The deal has been subject to criticism by some members of
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government and analysts who
have suggested an enlarged Rosneft would reduce competition and
breed inefficiency in the sector.
Sechin rejected that criticism on a conference call to
present the deal on Tuesday, saying it would reduce capital and
operating expenditure required to deliver oil to growing Asian
markets from distant Arctic and East Siberian fields.
Sechin said Rosneft could optimise its exports to China by
shipping crude from the TNK-BP-operated Verkhnechonskoye field
in East Siberia, which is far closer to the Chinese border than
Rosneft's Vankor field, the current source of the barrels.
"We believe that the overall synergy effect from
optimisation of current upstream, refining and marketing
projects can be calculated at $3-$5 billion," Sechin told a
conference call.
Capital spending alone by the two companies is planned at
more than $21 billion.
Rosneft could also extract synergies by using the
infrastructure that serves Vankor, on the Arctic circle, with
TNK-BP's Arctic fields in the Yamal province.
"We are already in talks with the TNK-BP leadership on using
Rosneft's infrastructure at Vankor to transport oil from
(TNK-BP'S oilfields) Suzun and Tagul," Sechin said.
"This will allow us to bring an additional 6 million tonnes
of oil to market (per year) without additional transport costs."
He said Rosneft, which is facing an increase in debt to
finance the buyout at a time when it has high capital costs on
new oil upstream projects and refinery upgrades, would keep
dividends at 25 percent of net profit but not increase them.
"The increase in debt levels is in no way connected to
dividend payments."
BP reaped $19 billion in dividends in nine years as a
partner in TNK-BP, a level unlikely to be matched by cash
returns on its equity holding in Rosneft, which will ultimately
be nearly 20 percent.