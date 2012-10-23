TIMELINE-BP's business in Russia

Oct 23 Here is a timeline of BP's history in
Russia after Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft announced a
$55 billion deal to buy BP and its partners out of rival
producers TNK-BP.
1997 - BP paid $571 million to buy a 10 percent stake in
SIDANKO, then Russia's fifth-largest oil company and part of the
UNEXIM-MFK banking group controlled by oligarch Vladimir
Potanin.
2003 - BP established Russian joint venture TNK-BP as a
result of the merger of Russian companies TNK, SIDANKO and Onako
with the majority of BP's Russian oil assets. The company was 50
percent owned by BP and 50 percent owned by a group of
Russia-connected investors: Alfa Group, Access Industries and
Renova (AAR).
Aug. 2008 - TNK-BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley left Russia
blaming a campaign of harassment in a fight for control between
BP and its partners. He resigned in December.
Jan. 2009 - Shareholders finalised a deal under which BP
ceded influence to AAR. Previously, half the board was appointed
by BP and half by AAR.
Jan. 2011 - BP and Rosneft agreed to a $16 billion share
swap under which they planned to jointly explore for offshore
oil and gas in the Russian Arctic.
May 2011 - The deal with Rosneft collapsed after BP's
Russian partners won an injunction. A subsequent attempt by
Rosneft and BP to buy out AAR's stake also failed.
Oct. 2012 - AAR agrees to sell its stake to Rosneft for $28
billion, according to a source.
- Rosneft seals $55 billion deal on Oct. 22 to buy TNK-BP.
BP will hold a fifth of state-controlled Rosneft. The
acquisition, subject to Russian government approval, will give
Rosneft extra output and cash flow to finance exploration of
Russia's vast reserves to replace ageing and depleting fields.
- Rosneft chief expects $3-$5 billion of synergies.