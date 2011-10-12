UPDATE 2-BP gets upper hand in Russian director suit

* Court says plaintiffs stake not enough to file lawsuit

* Court to decide on another lawsuit of $5 bln (Adds BP, TNK-BP shareholders comments, background)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Oct 12 A Russian court is likely to throw out a $2.8 billion lawsuit against two BP Plc executives on the board of the British major's Russian joint venture, TNK-BP , after a judge denied plaintiffs more time to secure the necessary shareholder support.

Andrey Prokhorov, a minority shareholder in TNK-BP, had filed the lawsuit against Peter Charow and Richard Sloan, related to BP's failed attempts to sign a tie-up with state-controlled Rosneft , despite a previous commitment by BP to use TNK-BP as its main investment vehicle in Russia.

However, Russian law on joint-stock companies stipulates a plaintiff in such an action must own at least 1 percent of the company's shares for the case to proceed.

Prokhorov does not have this threshold in TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil company, and a Russian judge refused him more time to attract other investors to his case, his lawyer and a lawyer for BP said.

"Today the court, during preliminary hearings, thwarted the plaintiff's requests to present them with more time so that other shareholders would join the lawsuit," Konstantin Lukoyanov, a lawyer for BP, told Reuters by telephone.

This means that the case should be thrown out on the date set for a hearing on Nov. 10.

A lawyer for the TNK-BP minority shareholder confirmed the court decision. "The request (for more time) was not satisfied," Dmitry Chepurenko from Liniya Prava law firm said.

It is a welcome court victory for BP, which is locked in dispute with the AAR consortium, the other main shareholder in TNK-BP and which is a grouping of Russian and Russia-connected oligarchs, over the failed Rosneft share swap and Arctic exploration deal.

BP's legal wrangling in Russia, bailiffs' searches of its Moscow office and its failure to secure a multi-billion deal with the country's top crude producer Rosneft have damaged investor sentiment towards Russia.

ANOTHER LAWSUIT

Prokhorov has also filed another lawsuit, claiming damages worth 154 billion roubles ($5 billion), against BP.

Minority shareholders, headed by Prokhorov, claimed that TNK-BP suffered damages because of BP's decision not to act via its existing Russian joint venture in the Rosneft deal, which collapsed in May after a legal challenge from the four billionaires behind AAR who own half of TNK-BP.

BP said in a statement it believed "there is no merit to the lawsuits against them since there were in fact no damages in the form of lost profits."

The deal failed after the AAR partners won an London court injunction and several rounds of arbitration.

The arbitration process, which is confidential, resumed on Sept. 28 and is seeking to determine whether BP violated an exclusivity clause in the TNK-BP shareholder agreement by doing the deal with Rosneft and is therefore liable to damages.

AAR has said it has no connection with the suit brought by the TNK-BP minority shareholders.

The Kremlin has said it will not intervene in the dispute and that consultations should continue at the corporate level to resolve the matter.

Rosneft has since struck a major exploration deal with Exxon Mobil that covers the Arctic offshore exploration blocks that were originally part of its deal with BP. ($1 = 31.553 Russian Roubles) (Additional reporting by Tom Bergin in London; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)