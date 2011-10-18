UPDATE 4-TNK-BP asked to join shareholder suit against BP

* Minorities seek damages over failed BP-Rosneft deal
* BP lawyer says no legal grounds for joining the lawsuit
* BP spokesman says its TNK-BP directors can block the move
(Recasts with BP saying it can block the decision)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, Oct 18 Oil company BP's 50
percent-owned Russian affiliate TNK-BP is being asked
to join one of its shareholders in a court battle seeking
billions of dollars in compensation from its British parent.
BP expects to be able to block the request, which stems from
a dispute over its failed attempt to work with an alternative
partner in Russia, by using the four directors it has on the
board, as decisions material to the company need approval from
eight out of nine TNK-BP directors. Nevertheless, the move
highlights AAR's pursuit of its own damages claim in the UK and
the ongoing tensions between the partners.
BP and the quartet of billionaires who own the other half of
Russia's third-largest oil producer clashed over BP's attempt to
secure an exploration and share-swap deal with state-controlled
Rosneft .
Through their Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium, the
billionaires successfully blocked the Rosneft deal in May.
Rosneft has since turned to U.S.-based Exxon as a
replacement partner.
Now a minority shareholder in the listed subsidiary of 50-50
joint venture TNK-BP Ltd, TNK-BP Holding, is seeking damages of
over $13 billion in a Russian court from BP and two nominees on
the board of TNK-BP Holding, Peter Charow and Richard Sloan.
TNK-BP Ltd controls 96.5 percent of TNK-BP Holding. The rest is
in free float.
AAR, which declined formal comment, has said it has no
connection with the suit brought by TNK-BP Holding shareholder
Andrey Prokhorov.
But sources close to AAR, which represents the four tycoons
Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Viktor Vekselberg and Len
Blavatnik, have said they are sympathetic to the suit.
Although the original BP-Rosneft deal was championed by
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who has announced plans to return
to the presidency next year, the government has refrained from
intervening directly in the ensuing TNK-BP shareholder row.
"We have always emphasised that this is a corporate
conflict. We have never taken sides ... although it's quite
unpleasant for us that this conflict, this action, exists,"
Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky told reporters in Paris
on Tuesday.
Prokhorov's request for support will be put to the board at
an Oct. 24 meeting, a TNK-BP spokesman said on Tuesday.
TNK-BP Holding's board consists of four representatives each
from BP and AAR, plus one independent director, David Lasfargue.
Sources said the AAR nominees would probably back the
motion, but the position of Lasfargue, who declined to comment,
was unclear. It was also not clear whether BP's nominees would
attend the board meeting at all, potentially depriving it of a
quorum.
AAR is meanwhile seeking a ruling by a UK-based arbitration
tribunal that blocked the BP-Rosneft deal over whether BP is
liable for damages to TNK-BP. Sources say a ruling may take a
further six to nine months.
In Prokhorov's lawsuit, filed in the West Siberian
town of Tyumen, TNK-BP's base, Prokhorov claims TNK-BP suffered
damages because BP decided not to act via its existing Russian
joint venture in the Rosneft deal, in violation of an
exclusivity clause in the TNK-BP shareholder agreement.
There is another potential snag facing the Prokhorov case,
which is due to be heard on Nov. 10-11.
Konstantin Lukoyanov, a lawyer for BP, said a Russian judge
had refused Prokhorov more time to attract other investors to
his case. He holds less than 1 percent and needs to get over the
1 percent threshold in order to legally file a lawsuit in such
cases.
(Additional reporting by Tom Bergin in Paris; Editing by Andrew
Callus and Will Waterman)