Russian court rejects $13 bln lawsuit against BP

MOSCOW Nov 11 A Russian court on Friday rejected a $13 billion lawsuit, filed by TNK-BP minority shareholders against BP, a BP lawyer told Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, the court also rejected a $2.8 billion lawsuit against BP's nominees on TNK-BP Holding's board.

The plaintiff, Andrey Prokhorov, claimed that TNK-BP suffered losses due to BP's attempt to form a strategic alliance with state-controlled Rosneft. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)