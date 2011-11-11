Russian court rejects $13 bln lawsuit against BP

BRIEF-Fluor selected for bauxite mining project in Guinea
* Fluor Corp - Fluor booked approximately $700 million contract value into backlog in Q4 of 2016
MOSCOW Nov 11 A Russian court on Friday rejected a $13 billion lawsuit, filed by TNK-BP minority shareholders against BP, a BP lawyer told Reuters.
Earlier on Friday, the court also rejected a $2.8 billion lawsuit against BP's nominees on TNK-BP Holding's board.
The plaintiff, Andrey Prokhorov, claimed that TNK-BP suffered losses due to BP's attempt to form a strategic alliance with state-controlled Rosneft. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of five new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with China Southern Airlines
* Kamada Ltd - reaffirms revenue guidance of $100 million for 2017