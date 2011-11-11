版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 11日 星期五 14:56 BJT

Russian court rejects $13 bln lawsuit against BP

MOSCOW Nov 11 A Russian court on Friday rejected a $13 billion lawsuit, filed by TNK-BP minority shareholders against BP, a BP lawyer told Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, the court also rejected a $2.8 billion lawsuit against BP's nominees on TNK-BP Holding's board.

The plaintiff, Andrey Prokhorov, claimed that TNK-BP suffered losses due to BP's attempt to form a strategic alliance with state-controlled Rosneft. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐