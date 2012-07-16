UPDATE 3-TNK-BP partners want BP buyout, not sell-out

* Fridman seeks way out of shareholder impasse
* Oligarchs willing to sell stake to BP for cash, stock
* AAR sees Russian govt support for sale to BP-source
* If BP wants to sell, AAR willing to buy 25 pct stake
* BP open to proposals, but in selling, not buying mode
By Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, July 16 The billionaire co-owners of
Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP would rather resolve
their conflict with partner BP Plc by selling out for
cash and a stake in the British oil company than see BP sell its
half of the business.
That was the position presented by Mikhail Fridman, one of
the quartet of investors who own half of Russia's third-largest
oil company through the AAR consortium, to meetings in New York
and Boston with large institutions that own BP stock.
"The message Mikhail Fridman delivered was that the
partnership in its current form has run its course," AAR CEO
Stan Polovets said of the meetings last week, which followed a
series of investor briefings in London in June.
"The shareholders need to find a way to realign ownership
interests and eliminate the internal contradictions that are
tearing TNK-BP apart," he told Reuters in an interview.
After years of conflict over the future of the crucial
profit centre, BP said last month it had received offers for its
stake and wanted to exit. Fridman's proposal is an attempt to
revive a deal that collapsed last year, and to secure the best
outcome for the group of businessmen on the other side of the
struggle.
Shareholder relations at TNK-BP, often rocky since BP came
in as an equal partner in 2003, broke down last year when the
British group tried to reach a strategic alliance with
state-controlled Russian oil major Rosneft.
AAR won an injunction against the deal, arguing that it
violated an exclusivity clause in the TNK-BP shareholders'
agreement. Arbitration proceedings continue into whether BP
breached the shareholder agreement. BP abandoned the tie-up plan
and Rosneft has since partnered other foreign companies.
The ensuing fallout has left TNK-BP without a board quorum,
blocking dividend payments. Fridman quit in May as CEO, and BP
put its stake up for sale at the start of June.
EXPRESSION OF INTEREST
Under a timeline set by the shareholder pact, AAR has until
the end of this week to express its interest in buying BP's
stake. BP can negotiate with other interested parties but cannot
do a deal with them for a further 90 days.
AAR will submit an expression of interest on July 19,
Polovets said. It would be willing to buy one-half of BP's stake
in TNK-BP - or a 25 percent stake - at a current market price of
around $10 billion.
But AAR's preferred option is to exchange its stake in
TNK-BP for cash and a stake of 10-12 percent in BP. "It would
make more sense for all parties involved," he told Reuters.
Such a deal would release BP from the obligations under the
TNK-BP shareholders' agreement barring it from partnering with
other companies in Russia, such as Rosneft and gas export
monopoly Gazprom, Polovets added.
At the same time, it would provide AAR with diversification,
liquidity and a long-term exit strategy.
"Our objective is to be shareholders in a global company. We
want to have liquidity and an exit strategy," Polovets said by
telephone from New York.
BP said no word on either offer had been received from AAR,
but it was open to proposals.
"If AAR do express an interest in buying we will consider it
alongside the indications of interest that we have already
received," said a BP spokesman. "We are looking at the process
of selling, not buying," he added, "but if AAR want to make a
proposal about selling then we'll look at it."
Polovets said the reaction of the BP shareholders to the
idea that the British major buy out AAR from TNK-BP for cash and
stock was "much more positive" than for AAR's own proposal to
buy 25 percent of TNK-BP.
"Most shareholders had no concerns about AAR being a
significant shareholder in BP," Polovets said, adding that AAR
would not seek board representation and would accept a lockup
agreement to avoid putting pressure on the stock.
In May 2011, Rosneft and BP offered $32 billion in cash and
BP stock to be paid through a joint venture under Rosneft
control to buy out AAR. The deal, intended to clear the way to
BP's tie-up with Rosneft, collapsed at the last minute.
Sources familiar with Russian government thinking have said
that state energy holding Rosneftegaz, which controls Rosneft,
would still be interested in principle in buying out TNK-BP's
Russian co-owners.
INFORMAL SUPPORT
Sources close to the Russian consortium say, however, that
AAR has received informal indications from the Russian
government that it would support a deal that hands outright
control of TNK-BP to BP.
"AAR would not propose such a transaction if it were not
confident of government support for a transaction through which
BP would gain 100 percent control of TNK-BP," one source said.
Polovets indicated that AAR was not proposing that a share
swap take place immediately.
"Such a deal could be structured to take effect over a
period of five to seven years, during which AAR would continue
to manage TNK-BP and help expand the company through
relationships with Rosneft and Gazprom," he added.
"In the meantime, the management of BP could focus on
stabilizing its operations elsewhere and grow its business
outside of Russia so that the Russian barrels don't represent
such a high percentage of BP's reserves and production."
At the same time, AAR has reiterated its readiness to buy
half of BP's stake in TNK-BP, should BP be determined to divest.
"We are confident that BP will not receive any serious
offers for its stake in TNK-BP; we are the only serious buyers,"
Polovets said, noting that BP had not asked AAR for permission
to provide confidential data on TNK-BP to a prospective buyer in
the six weeks since BP announced that it received an indication
of interest from potential buyers.
Although AAR has not yet sought financing for its potential
buyout of BP's 25 percent stake in TNK-BP, Polovets said the
group had received unsolicited offers for financing of a
possible deal from several major banks.
"We are holding off on the financing conversation. We want
to get a deal with BP first," Polovets said.