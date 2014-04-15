BP head says Russian business unaffected by sanctions

MOSCOW, April 15 Western sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine have not impacted BP's business in Russia, chief executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday in Moscow, reiterating that the oil major stands by its Russian investments.

Dudley is in Moscow where he is taking part in a meeting of the Russian Geographical Society, where President Vladimir Putin heads the Board of Trustees. Dudley is a member of the board.

"We are rock solid with our investments in Rosneft and (we) will stand by our investments. For us it's business as usual," he told reporters before the meeting.

BP owns a 19.75 percent stake in Russia's top oil producer Rosneft. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alessandra Prentice)