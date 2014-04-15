版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 18:26 BJT

BP head says Russian business unaffected by sanctions

MOSCOW, April 15 Western sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine have not impacted BP's business in Russia, chief executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday in Moscow, reiterating that the oil major stands by its Russian investments.

Dudley is in Moscow where he is taking part in a meeting of the Russian Geographical Society, where President Vladimir Putin heads the Board of Trustees. Dudley is a member of the board.

"We are rock solid with our investments in Rosneft and (we) will stand by our investments. For us it's business as usual," he told reporters before the meeting.

BP owns a 19.75 percent stake in Russia's top oil producer Rosneft. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alessandra Prentice)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐