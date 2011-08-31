BP says Russian raid ups pressure on business-Ifax

MOSCOW Aug 31 BP said a raid on its Moscow office by court bailiffs on Wednesday was an attempt to put pressure on its business in Russia, Interfax news agency reported.

BP's Russia chief Jeremy Huck was quoted by Interfax as saying the search by bailiffs was part of an attempt to put "pressure on the business of BP in Russia". He also said the search had paralysed its Moscow office and that bailiffs might continue removing documents until the end of the week.

The morning raid, in which about 15 black-clad special force officers entered the central Moscow headquarters of BP Trading and sealed it off, was part of a legal battle being waged over BP's failed attempt to partner Russia in the Arctic.

