CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-BP cuts CEO's pay package after shareholder backlash

(Corrects job cuts figure in final paragraph to 5,300 from
2,400)
* CEO remuneration package to fall by nearly $8 mln
* BP reviews pay policy, including bonus cut
* Dudley's pay higher than other European oil bosses
* CFO pay falls 18 pct to 4.2 mln pounds
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, April 6 BP has cut Chief
Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6
million, the latest British bluechip company to rein in
executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.
The oil company has reduced Dudley's payout and introduced
changes from this year that will lower executives' performance
incentives. The cuts come after around 60 percent of
shareholders opposed BP's pay policy at last year's annual
general meeting.
Executive pay has come under growing scrutiny in Britain
after a string of corporate scandals, such as the collapse of
store chain BHS, which has fuelled mistrust of the high levels
of pay awarded to company bosses.
"We applaud the BP remuneration committee for being
proactive in responding to the shareholder revolt last year and
see this as a milestone in the engagement between companies and
shareholders," said Ashley Hamilton Claxton, corporate
governance manager at Royal London Asset Management.
BP's pay policy changes, which will apply for the coming
three years if approved by shareholders at the annual general
meeting in London on May 17, include lowering Dudley's maximum
long-term payout to five times salary from seven times and
cutting bonus payments by a quarter.
"I have consulted widely with shareholders and listened to
and sought to act on their concerns, and have been sensitive to
developments in the society in which we work," Ann Dowling,
chair of BP's remuneration committee, said in the company's
annual report published on Thursday.
Dudley's 2016 pay cut was a result of "downward discretion"
to the four components of his total pay, the company said.
Even after a cut of nearly $8 million, Dudley's pay remains
well above that of rival European oil companies.
Shell's Ben van Beurden was awarded an 8.263
million euro ($8.8 million) pay package for 2016, a 60 percent
jump year on year, while Total's Patrick Pouyanne took
home 3.8 million euros last year.
BP Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary's overall pay
package will be cut by 18 percent to 4.2 million pounds ($5.2
million).
Other large British companies, such as Reckitt Benckiser
and GlaxoSmithKline, have also cut executives'
pay after shareholders had voiced concerns about their
remuneration plans.
BP's annual report also showed the oil company cut a net
amount of 5,300 jobs in 2016, after reducing 4,700 roles in
2015, as part of plans to rein in spending in response to weak
oil prices.
($1 = 0.8028 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jane Merriman,
Greg Mahlich and David Evans)