BP seeks settlement with oil spill plaintiffs group

* Deal would tap Gulf Coast Claims Facility
* Settlement could be announced this week - source
* US Attorney General Holder says ready for trial
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, Feb 28 BP Plc
is seeking to settle a lawsuit over the massive 2010 Gulf
of Mexico oil spill by tapping into a $14 billion fund it set
aside to compensate fishermen and businesses harmed by the
disaster, lawyers familiar with the talks said.
In exchange, the claimants, represented by a group called
the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, would drop their lawsuit in
a court case scheduled to start in New Orleans on March 5.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier delayed the trial by a week
on Sunday to allow talks between BP and the PSC, which
represents fishermen, oystermen, hoteliers and restaurateurs who
say their livelihoods were damaged by the April 20, 2010,
explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and subsequent
oil spill.
The settlement would tap the Gulf Coast Claims Facility
(GCCF), a $20 billion fund BP set up in August 2010 to
compensate victims. The fund, overseen by Kenneth Feinberg, has
already paid out about $6.1 billion to compensate about 200,000
individuals and businesses, leaving about $14 billion in
available funds.
"The discussions are ongoing," said Brent Coon, a Houston
lawyer who represents about 8,000 clients who have filed claims
with the Gulf Coast Claims Facility. "There is an effort to
shift the center of gravity of the claims process over to the
(oil spill case) and away from the GCCF."
A deal could be announced this week, said another source
familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
Spokesmen for BP and the plaintiffs group declined to
comment.
Eleven people were killed on the oil rig and 4.9 million
barrels of oil escaped from the mile-deep Macondo well in what
is by far the worst offshore U.S. oil spill.
A settlement would remove a significant portion of the
complex litigation in the trial, which is expected to take
nearly a year. It could also be a key step toward reaching a
global settlement with BP's drilling partners, and with federal
and state governments.
Much work would remain. The U.S. government has sued BP and
others for violating the Clean Water Act and other laws, which
could result in fines totaling tens of billions of dollars.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder told U.S. lawmakers on
Tuesday the Justice Department is prepared to go to trial.
BP has been negotiating a possible settlement with the U.S.
government regarding violations of U.S. environmental law, but
there are no signs a deal is close. Gulf states also want
compensation and BP is suing and being sued by its drilling
partners.
Apart from BP, which owned 65 percent of the Macondo well,
the main corporate defendants are Vernier, Switzerland-based
Transocean Ltd, which owned the Deepwater Horizon, and
Houston-based Halliburton Co, which provided cementing
services for the well. They are also suing each other. Several
other companies are also involved in the trial.
On Monday, Transocean took a $1 billion charge related to
the spill, the clearest indication yet the contract driller is
preparing to settle.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.