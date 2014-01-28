Ex-BP well managers must face Gulf spill criminal charges

Jan 28 Two former BP Plc well site
managers have failed to win the dismissal of involuntary
manslaughter charges over their roles in the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil drilling disaster, which killed 11 people.
In a decision late Monday, U.S. District Judge Stanwood
Duval in New Orleans rejected the argument by Robert Kaluza and
Donald Vidrine that the laws under which they were charged were
unconstitutionally vague because they lacked a clear "standard
of care" that had been violated.
"Taking the facts as alleged in the indictment as true,"
Duval wrote, "it is difficult to find that any person would not
be apprised that general negligent conduct, much less grossly
negligent conduct, in this matter would not be sanctioned,"
particularly given "the inherent danger in deepwater drilling."
Prosecutors accused Kaluza and Vidrine of failing to
properly supervise a "negative test" meant to keep gases and
fluids from entering the Macondo well, and failing to contact
onshore engineers upon learning of "serious warning signs" that
the well was not secure.
Shaun Clarke, a lawyer representing Kaluza, and Robert
Habans, a lawyer representing Vidrine, declined to comment.
The office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite in New Orleans
was not immediately available to comment.
Kaluza and Vidrine face a June 2 trial on 11 counts of
involuntary manslaughter and one count alleging a Clean Water
Act violation.
They had faced 23 counts, but Duval on Dec. 10 dismissed 11
counts of ship officers' manslaughter, saying the defendants had
no navigation functions in their jobs.
Prosecutors have until Feb. 10 to appeal that ruling.
The well blowout and explosion of the Deepwater Horizon
drilling rig on April 20, 2010, led to the largest offshore oil
spill in U.S. history.
Two other people were criminally charged over the disaster.
A federal jury found former BP engineer Kurt Mix guilty on
Dec. 18 of obstruction of justice after prosecutors said he
destroyed text and voice messages over oil spillage. Mix is
seeking a new trial. His sentencing is scheduled for March 26.
David Rainey, BP's former vice president of exploration for
the Gulf of Mexico, faces a March 10 trial on charges of
obstruction of Congress and making false statements to
investigators about the spill.
The case is U.S. v. Kaluza et al, U.S. District Court,
Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 12-cr-00265.