版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 03:42 BJT

US attorney general says no deal yet with BP on civil claims

Nov 15 The U.S. government negotiated with BP Plc to resolve civil claims against the company related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 but did not reach any agreement, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday.

Holder, at a press conference on BP's criminal settlement, said it was possible the civil claims could still be resolved out of court but said the government was preparing for trial next year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐