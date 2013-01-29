BRIEF-Judge approves BP settlement for Macondo - court official

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics net loss for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was $4.1 mln
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
Jan 29 BP PLC : * U.S. judge approves bp's $4.5 billion criminal settlement with U.S.
government - court official
March 30 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday following a dip in oil prices as bloated U.S. inventories limited the impact of supply disruption in Libya.
March 30 Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as customers spent more in its stores.