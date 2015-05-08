BP wins right to appeal Gulf spill damages claims

May 8 BP Plc deserves the right to have a
federal appeals court review some damage claims awarded under
the settlement to compensate people and businesses harmed by the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a U.S. appeals court ruled on
Friday.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said BP
did not expressly waive its right to appeal various claims
determinations made under the 2012 settlement following review
by a district court. BP argued that rules adopted by the federal
judge who oversees that settlement compromised that right.
BP is trying to hold down the costs of the settlement
arising from the April 20, 2010 explosion of the Deepwater
Horizon drilling rig, which killed 11 workers and caused the
largest U.S. offshore oil spill.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Alan Crosby)