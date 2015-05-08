UPDATE 2-BP wins right to appeal some Gulf spill damages claims

(Adds comment from BP)
By Jonathan Stempel
May 8 A U.S. federal appeals court said on
Friday BP Plc deserves the right to appellate review of
some damage claims awarded to people and businesses in
connection with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
The decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
Orleans could help BP limit its payout to victims of the
explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, which killed 11
workers and caused the largest U.S. offshore oil spill.
BP originally expected to pay $7.8 billion to resolve claims
under a 2012 settlement, but by late April it had boosted its
estimate to $10.3 billion, according to a regulatory filing.
About $5.13 billion has been paid out so far to 63,597
claimants, according to a website maintained by claims
administrator Patrick Juneau.
In its appeal, BP complained that rules adopted by U.S.
District Judge Carl Barbier compromised its right to appeal
awards he approved and which the company did not like to the 5th
Circuit.
Writing for the appeals court, Judge Fortunato Benavides
said BP deserved that right to appeal because it did not
expressly waive it.
"Where a settlement agreement does not resolve claims itself
but instead establishes a mechanism pursuant to which the
district court will resolve claims, parties must expressly waive
what is otherwise a right to appeal from claim determination
decisions by a district court," the judge wrote.
"The point at which a party seeks the district court's
discretionary review is the point at which further review by
this court becomes a possibility."
The 5th Circuit separately rejected BP's appeal of awards to
three non-profit groups. Lawyers for spill victims accused BP of
appealing the awards as a means to relitigate the entire
settlement.
Samuel Issacharoff, a lawyer for the victims, declined
immediate comment.
BP spokesman Geoff Morrell said the company is pleased with
the ruling on appeals of individual claims determinations.
BP is awaiting a decision from Barbier assessing penalties
under the federal Clean Water Act over the spill.
London-based BP has already taken $43.8 billion in pre-tax
charges for clean-up and other costs.
The cases are In re: Deepwater Horizon, 5th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, Nos. 13-30843, 13-31296, 13-31299, 13-31302.
