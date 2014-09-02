BP asks court to remove claims administrator in Gulf spill case

HOUSTON, Sept 2 BP Plc asked a U.S. court
on Tuesday to fire the court-appointed lawyer tasked with paying
out compensation to people affected by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill, saying Patrick Juneau had not disclosed an alleged
conflict of interest before taking the job.
It was the latest legal challenge to the settlement filed by
the London-based oil major, which has complained previously that
Juneau has been too generous and liberal when approving claims.
Juneau has said he is just applying the rules of the settlement
agreement.
BP originally expected the March 2012 class-action
settlement to resolve economic and health claims by more than
100,000 individuals and businesses to cost $7.8 billion.
It has since said the uncapped program could cost $9.2
billion and that this amount could grow.
The filing in U.S. District Court in New Orleans said Juneau
lacks neutrality because he had advocated for claimants before
the court appointed him to run the claims program.
(Reporting By Houston Newsroom)