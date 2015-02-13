Texas top court says BP can't claim $700 mln Transocean insurance

HOUSTON Feb 13 The Texas Supreme Court on
Friday ruled that BP Plc cannot claim about $700 million
in insurance that was carried by offshore driller Transocean Ltd
to cover the blowout of BP's Macondo well in 2010, the
biggest offshore spill in U.S. history.
The state's highest court, upholding the views of lower
courts, ruled BP was covered by Transocean's insurance for
pollution on the water's surface, but not under it.
BP operated the well, while Transocean owned and operated
the Deepwater Horizon rig that burned and sank when Macondo
erupted, killing 11 men.
BP is awaiting a separate ruling from a New Orleans federal
judge, expected some time this year, over its fines under the
U.S. Clean Water Act. Those would exceed more than $42 billion
the oil major has set aside for cleanup, compensation and other
fines related to the spill.
Shares of BP were 2.2 percent higher on Friday.
