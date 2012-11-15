版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 03:32 BJT

Two BP workers indicted on charges related to oil spill

Nov 15 A grand jury has indicted two BP Plc employees on 23 criminal counts related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday.

The two highest-ranking BP supervisors aboard the rig will face a range of manslaughter and other charges, Holder said.

A former senior BP executive was also charged with misleading Congress about the spill.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐