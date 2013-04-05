版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 6日 星期六 00:30 BJT

Judge denies BP appeal over Gulf spill payouts

April 5 A U.S. judge denied on Friday a request by BP Plc to stop payouts to individuals and businesses under a compensation settlement reached last year by the oil company for claims related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.

On March 5, Judge Carl Barbier upheld the way the compensation was being paid out, although BP later insisted some of the claims were "fictitious" and "absurd."

"I see no basis on which I would consider changing my view of that order," Barbier told the New Orleans court on Friday, referring to his decision last month.
