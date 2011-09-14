UPDATE 5-US blames BP for Gulf spill, but enough to go around

* Mistakes on rig led to Gulf oil spill - report
* Other probes have blamed accident on series of mistakes
* Report to help guide future drilling regulations
* BP, Transocean shares leap 5 pct; Halliburton ekes up
By Ayesha Rascoe and Anna Driver
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Sept 14 The United States
heaped the lion's share of blame for the country's biggest ever
offshore oil spill on BP (BP.L) on Wednesday as the government
issued its final assessment of last year's Gulf disaster.
In a report that may be pivotal in the multibillion-dollar
legal battles to come and could set the stage for criminal
charges, the Coast Guard and the offshore oil regulator said BP
was solely to blame for 21 of 35 contributing causes to the
Macondo well blow-out that led to the leak, and shared blame
for eight more.
After the most definitive look yet at the disaster,
investigators said BP focused excessively on containing costs
and speeding up operations, and made a series of decisions that
complicated cementing operations, which they said were the
central cause of the disaster.
While the findings were broadly in line with several
previous investigations, this report offered the most
comprehensive glimpse into the government's official view on
the causes of the Gulf oil spill, including analysis of the
recovered blowout preventer and violations of federal
regulations by the companies involved with the well.
"BP's cost or time saving decisions without considering
contingencies and mitigation were contributing causes of the
Macondo blowout," the report said.
BP shares soared 5 percent on the day as investors viewed
the findings as spreading responsibility more broadly. Shares
of Halliburton (HAL.N) -- which was responsible for cementing
-- dipped 0.33 percent. Rig operator Transocean (RIG.N) rallied
more than 4 percent.
The report held no major surprises, said David Pursell, an
analyst with energy investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt & Co
in Houston, but it "very much points a finger at BP more
clearly than I would have expected."
"What they're saying is, it's BP's well. Transocean may
have made some mistakes, but part of that was because BP didn't
tell them or communicate to them about increasing operational
risks. BP is the operator of the well, it's their
responsibility," Pursell said.
Investors will now turn their attention to the courts,
where numerous cases pitting the companies against each other,
the public and the government could drag out for years.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE
Each company involved found some reason for validation in
the report.
Transocean said the report "finally puts to rest all
previous allegations that improper maintenance of the blowout
preventer contributed to the tragedy".
Halliburton said the report "accurately places
responsibility on BP", which it said was responsible for all
the operational decisions in the contributing causes.
BP said it agreed "with the report's core conclusion --
consistent with every other official investigation -- that the
Deepwater Horizon accident was the result of multiple causes,
involving multiple parties, including Transocean and
Halliburton".
The report highlighted a litany of errors that preceded
last year's explosion on the BP-leased Deepwater Horizon rig
that killed 11 workers and spewed more than 4 million barrels
of oil from the Macondo well into the sea.
BP failed to communicate decisions regarding the cementing
that increased operational risks to Transocean, the contractor
that owned and operated Deepwater Horizon, according to the
report.
The cement's failure to maintain the integrity of the well
was the central cause of the blowout.
BP worked with Halliburton to design the cement job.
Because the well was over budget, "BP sought to minimize these
losses by reducing the volume of cement it pumped into the
well" and a key analysis recommended by a Halliburton engineer
was skipped, according to the report.
LEGAL IMPLICATIONS
The Justice Department has already sued the well's owners,
BP, Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) and Mitsui & Co (8031.T),
as well as Transocean. [ID:nN16216485]
Those civil claims are before a federal court in New
Orleans, where a trial allocating blame for the spill was
scheduled to begin in February.
More charges could be brought, legal experts said.
"Today's report increases the likelihood that BP,
Transocean, and Halliburton will face criminal charges for
their roles in causing the Gulf oil spill," said David Uhlmann,
a professor at University of Michigan Law School and formerly
the top environmental crimes prosecutor for the Justice
Department.
In June 2010, U.S. attorney-general Eric Holder announced
that the Justice Department had opened criminal and civil
investigations into the causes of the disaster.
