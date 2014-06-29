Ex-BP executive can be charged with obstructing Congress -U.S. court

June 29 A U.S. federal appeals court has
reinstated a criminal charge of obstruction of Congress against
a former BP Plc executive accused of downplaying the
severity of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on
Friday said a lower court judge misinterpreted the obstruction
statute in dismissing the charge against David Rainey, a former
BP exploration vice president.
Rainey was also charged with making false statements to
law-enforcement agents, which was not at issue in the
government's appeal. He has pleaded not guilty.
The April 20, 2010, explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig
led to 11 deaths and the largest U.S. offshore oil spill.
Prosecutors accused Rainey of telling the House of
Representatives Subcommittee on Energy and Environment on May 4,
2010, and in a subsequent letter that just 5,000 barrels of oil
a day were being released, when his own estimates suggested a
much higher flow rate.
In May 2013, U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt dismissed
the obstruction charge, calling it uncertain whether the law,
which refers to "any committee of either House," applied to
subcommittees as well. He also said the indictment did not
allege that Rainey knew of the subcommittee probe he allegedly
obstructed.
Overturning that ruling, Circuit Judge Stephen Higginson
wrote for a three-judge 5th Circuit panel that the law's "plain
meaning" shows that subcommittees are covered.
He also said that while the indictment did not "exactly
recite" that Rainey knew of the probe, one could "fairly import"
such knowledge from its details.
Michael Magner and Reid Weingarten, two of Rainey's lawyers,
did not immediately respond on Sunday to requests for comment.
BP agreed in November 2012 to pay $4.5 billion in fines and
other penalties and plead guilty to criminal charges related to
the spill.
Three people have also been criminally charged.
Former BP engineer Kurt Mix on June 12 won a new trial as a
federal judge threw out his conviction on an obstruction charge,
citing misconduct by the jury forewoman.
Two rig supervisors, Robert Kaluza and Donald Vidrine, have
pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges.
The case is U.S. v. Rainey, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-30770.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)