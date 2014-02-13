UPDATE 1-BP must face shareholder suit over 2006 Alaska oil spill

By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 A U.S. appeals court on
Thursday revived a shareholder lawsuit against BP PLC
over statements the company made in the wake of a
2006 oil spill in Alaska.
The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San
Francisco allows shareholders to proceed with some securities
fraud claims against BP after a lower judge had dismissed them.
Representatives for BP and the plaintiffs could not
immediately be reached for comment.
In March 2006, about 200,000 gallons of oil spilled from a
BP pipeline onto the Alaskan tundra at Prudhoe Bay, according to
the opinion.
"Despite BP's public statements suggesting that the spill
was an anomaly, a second leak was discovered five months later
in a different BP oil transit line in the region," the court
wrote. "As a result, the company temporarily shut down regional
operations."
BP-Alaska eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for
negligent discharge of oil, and paid a $20 million fine to
settle state and federal criminal claims, the court wrote, along
with additional civil penalties.
A group of shareholders filed a proposed class action
against the company in 2008, claiming that BP and its executives
made knowingly false statements about the events. A Seattle
federal judge dismissed all claims, but the 9th Circuit on
Thursday ruled that the plaintiffs had provided enough evidence
to show that some of the statements at issue should be
litigated.
"In this case, facts alleged in the complaint support the
conclusion that BP had been aware of corrosive conditions for
over a decade, and yet chose not to address them," the court
wrote.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Claude Reese et al. vs.
Robert Malone et al., 12-35260.