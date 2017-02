Sept 14 The likelihood of a blowout of BP Plc's (BP.L) Gulf of Mexico Macondo well would have been less if workers from the British oil company, Halliburton Co (HAL.N) and Transocean RIGN.VX had been more careful, investigators probing the disaster said on Wednesday.

Increased awareness and vigilance from personnel at those companies "would have reduced the likelihood of the blowout occurring," according to a 217-page report issued by the U.S. offshore regulator. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston)